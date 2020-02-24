State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCFS traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.05. 4,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,823. FirstCash Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

