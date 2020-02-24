State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 180,297 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 174.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,802 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,297 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

NYSE CPE traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,055,836. The firm has a market cap of $650.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

