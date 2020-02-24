State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 574.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ KNSL traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $129.41. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average is $102.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

