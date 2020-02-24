State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,133,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,831. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 21,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $700,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,373 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,983 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

NASDAQ:MNTA traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 931,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,078. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

