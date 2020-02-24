State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,385 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. 3,025,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.