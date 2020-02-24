State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 11,737 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Sanmina worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after acquiring an additional 467,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sanmina by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,141,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,899 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 925,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Sanmina by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 355,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $28.79. 4,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,505. Sanmina Corp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,528.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.