State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 12,113 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of IVR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 191,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,765. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

