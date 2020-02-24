State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,415 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.89. 29,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.52. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.50 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CL King started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.80.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.