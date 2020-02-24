State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,920 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 121,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 109,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

WDFC traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.84. 1,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.20 and its 200 day moving average is $187.44. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $153.91 and a 52 week high of $199.48.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. WD-40’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

