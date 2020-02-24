State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,009 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Power Integrations worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Power Integrations by 482.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.02. Power Integrations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $825,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $160,655.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,949.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,907 shares of company stock valued at $16,962,847. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

