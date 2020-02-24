State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,137 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $24,616,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 236,680 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $10,351,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $10,243,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $2,924,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,451. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 105.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.37.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

