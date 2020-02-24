State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,443 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.39. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

