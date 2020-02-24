State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,682 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Installed Building Products worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.50. 9,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,379. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.28.

Several research firms have commented on IBP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

