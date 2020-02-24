State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,795 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 24.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.98. 3,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,675. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.28. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $149.24 and a twelve month high of $196.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

