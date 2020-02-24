State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 5,444 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,189,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,820,000 after buying an additional 68,066 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,968,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,043,000 after buying an additional 88,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,990,000 after buying an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 509.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after buying an additional 884,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after buying an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

