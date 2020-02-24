State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 5,694 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.61. 3,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.74, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $38.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

