State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 62,528 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,528 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,633. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $74.78 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

