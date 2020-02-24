State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,937 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

GBCI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.04. 9,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,780. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

