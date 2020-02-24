State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 9,630 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 560,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 50.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 79,446 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.33. 22,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $25.54.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.