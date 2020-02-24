State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 9,906 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Wendys Co has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

