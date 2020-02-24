State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Perdoceo Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRDO traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $16.41. 15,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,076. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

