State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. State Street Corp lifted its position in Proto Labs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.63. 19,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,530. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Proto Labs Inc has a 52 week low of $88.75 and a 52 week high of $119.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.