State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,432 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,045,000 after buying an additional 278,789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 210,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of HE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.48. 11,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 64.32%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

