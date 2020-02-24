State Street Corp Acquires 11,578 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,547,061 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.99% of Fulton Financial worth $114,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

FULT traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.95. 25,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.99. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.