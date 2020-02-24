State Street Corp Acquires 50,419 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.14% of Neogen worth $108,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Neogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Neogen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Neogen by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NEOG stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.25. 6,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.26. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total value of $1,333,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,477 shares of company stock worth $9,890,022. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

