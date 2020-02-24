State Street Corp Boosts Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,291,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,470 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Liberty Global worth $115,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. 185,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,447. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

