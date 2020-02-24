State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211,868 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 32,770 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.10% of Performance Food Group worth $113,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $355,150,000 after buying an additional 1,301,033 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,666.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFGC traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

