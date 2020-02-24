State Street Corp Buys 41,194 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,179,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.48% of Starwood Property Trust worth $105,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. B. Riley increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NYSE STWD traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 112,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.