State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.98% of Terreno Realty worth $108,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,658. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

