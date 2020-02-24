State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.26% of Coupa Software worth $117,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 824,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,841,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,801,000 after acquiring an additional 245,742 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 204,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $8,917,886.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,629,660.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,032,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,152 shares of company stock worth $32,789,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.71. 772,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,307. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -116.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.08.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

