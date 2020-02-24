State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,811,929 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 27,382 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.11% of Integra Lifesciences worth $105,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 794,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 394,834 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,836,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $7,404,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,379,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IART traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.07. 14,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,201. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 100.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IART shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

