State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

State Street Corp raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.00% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $111,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,936,000 after acquiring an additional 155,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 106,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

EBS traded down $4.27 on Monday, reaching $61.67. 12,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,466. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,962.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,708,489 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

