State Street Corp Grows Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109,525 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.00% of First Solar worth $118,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,026,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $527,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 929,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Solar by 51.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 191,709 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in First Solar by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 533,763 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $29,869,000 after purchasing an additional 125,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Solar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 428,418 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $634,877.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,653 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $50.87. 2,187,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,630. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

