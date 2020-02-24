State Street Corp Has $110.93 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,687 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.12% of British American Tobacco worth $110,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. 169,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $45.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.