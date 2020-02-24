State Street Corp Has $111.26 Million Stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Autohome worth $111,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,667. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59. Autohome Inc has a 52 week low of $65.46 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Several brokerages have commented on ATHM. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CICC Research downgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price on the stock. Finally, China International Capital downgraded Autohome to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

