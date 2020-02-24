State Street Corp Has $113.11 Million Stock Holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

State Street Corp cut its position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,637,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 215,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.02% of FibroGen worth $113,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FibroGen by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $258,637.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,608.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $256,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

FGEN stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.91. 276,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,678. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

