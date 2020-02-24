State Street Corp Has $113.70 Million Stock Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

State Street Corp increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,201,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 354,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.22% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $113,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MBT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 90,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $11.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.