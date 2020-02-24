State Street Corp Has $114.52 Million Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,221,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 667,682 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.11% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $114,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 688,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 277.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 487,008 shares in the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,696,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,741,000 after buying an additional 219,747 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,398. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

