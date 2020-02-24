State Street Corp Has $115.25 Million Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.15% of Ingevity worth $115,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

NYSE:NGVT traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 194,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,253. Ingevity Corp has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $117.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Michael Wilson purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Fortson purchased 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.