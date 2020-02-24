State Street Corp Has $116.34 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.59% of Landstar System worth $116,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $3.98 on Monday, reaching $106.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.28. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.97 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

