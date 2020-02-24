State Street Corp Has $118.46 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.29% of Murphy USA worth $118,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 41.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 40,700.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Murphy USA by 13.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUSA traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.50. 7,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.09. Murphy USA Inc has a 1-year low of $76.69 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

