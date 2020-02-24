State Street Corp Has $119.95 Million Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,912 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.59% of Eldorado Resorts worth $119,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,647 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERI stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.78. 1,151,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,350. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERI. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

