State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.84% of Cubic worth $116,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CUB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cubic by 79.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 400.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Cubic in the third quarter valued at $239,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,128.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUB traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.01. 4,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.13. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

