State Street Corp Lowers Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,537,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,054 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.80% of Perspecta worth $120,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000.

PRSP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

PRSP traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,371. Perspecta Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

