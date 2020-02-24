State Street Corp Lowers Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,584,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.27% of LivaNova worth $119,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 720.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,938,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in LivaNova by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 89,019 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in LivaNova by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in LivaNova by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 204,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $75,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,390. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIVN traded down $3.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.81. 8,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $100.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.59.

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

