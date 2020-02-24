State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,270,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.91% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $111,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.92. 8,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $29.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.