State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.38% of UMB Financial worth $114,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in UMB Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in UMB Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded down $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.02. 46,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,695. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. UMB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $60.18 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

