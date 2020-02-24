State Street Corp Purchases 127,171 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,625,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,171 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.64% of Columbia Banking System worth $106,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on COLB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,453. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.