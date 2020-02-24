State Street Corp Purchases 264,044 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.80% of PTC Therapeutics worth $112,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.22.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,110,346.09. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,877 shares of company stock worth $1,979,457. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $2.31 on Monday, reaching $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

