State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,410 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.22% of Myriad Genetics worth $105,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 31.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 47,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,277. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -52.03, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

